Through the creative lens: a songwriter's masterclass with Christopher Ward

An open-to-the-public, live & interactive YouTube take-over event with Long & McQuade Musical Instruments on song writing and the creative process. April 29 at 7 pm. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivyXy1hx1RM

Following the April 16th release of the award-winning single, Black Velvet as reimagined by the songwriter himself, featured on his new autobiographical album Same River Twice launching May 28, 2021 on Wardworks/Warner Music Canada.

The session will include:
o the story of the creation of the international hit and #1 Billboard Top 100 single, Black Velvet
o a discussion the collaborative song writing process
o song writing influences and insights, and “the songwriter’s antennae” as an overview to the craft
o personal anecdotes including highlights from Christopher’s interviews with some of greatest songwriters in history
o live post-session Q&A with Christopher Ward

Tel: 905-837-9785 x208 or email skatz@long-mcquade.com @longandmcquade

 

Date And Time

2021-04-29 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-04-29 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Class or Workshop
 

Event Category

Music

