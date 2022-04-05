Ukrainian Pysanky Easter Egg Decorating Workshop

Join a traditional Ukrainian egg decorating workshop fundraiser! Come discover (or rediscover) the Ukrainian art and tradition of making Pysanky.

A pysanka (plural: pysanky) is a Ukrainian Easter egg, decorated using beeswax and dyes. The art of pysanka dates back to ancient times, when eggs were decorated in the spring as a symbol of the rebirth of the earth. In Ukraine, Easter egg decorating is an important art form where various regions across Ukraine embed special symbols, meanings and customs in drawing the eggs. For many families, creating pysanky is a tradition that brings them together each Easter.

You don’t need to be Ukrainian or to have any artistic talent or skills to join us!

All proceeds will be donated to Help us Help and Second Front Toronto.

To make the event as accessible as possible we are offering three donation amounts, so please choose whichever amount you would like to donate $30, $45, or $60.

The ticket includes:

– 2 eggs and everything needed to decorate your eggs (beeswax, dyes, wax dotting tool, instructions).

– A long lasting memory (or a nostalgic throwback).

Workshop dates and locations:

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Old Mill, Victoria Room, 21 Old Mill Rd, Etobicoke @oldmill

Session 1 – 10:00am – 1:00pm

Session 2 – 1:30pm – 4:30pm

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Favorites Thai, 141 Ossington Ave @favoritesthai

Session 1 – 10:00am – 1:00pm

Session 2 – 1:30pm – 4:30pm

Buy your ticket here: https://pysankyforukraine.myshopify.com/