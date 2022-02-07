Stretch, dance, and bond as a collective while raising money to support vulnerable Canadians.

About this event

HEALTHY PLANET, FLEXSPACE STUDIOS & ARTISTICA BALLROOM DANCE STUDIO PRESENT:

Valentine’s Day Weekend Virtual Community Event

*This is a non-profit event; all proceeds will be donated towards CAMH: The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health”

Join us for a virtual community party this Valentine’s Day Weekend! We will begin with a bonding activity to help you deepen your connection with your loved one (partner, friend, family member, neighbour). We will then get our sweat on as we warm up & stretch to prepare our bodies for some dancing. Finally, we will learn a short partner dance routine that is sure to get our happiness levels WAY up!

Leave feeling MORE: more energized, more flexible, and more connected!

First 100 registered participants will receive a free gift bag powered by our health & wellness partners.

1 ticket / participant.

Please note this event is intended for participants residing in the Greater Toronto Area. Gift bags will be delivered in the week prior to the event; raffle prizes will be delivered within 1 week after the event. All gift bag and raffle prize recipients will be contacted prior to delivery via the e-mail and/or phone number provided at time of registration to ensure safe delivery.

In addition, every registered & attending participant will be entered into a raffle for more health & wellness prizes. Winners to be drawn at random & announced during the live event – please make sure you only register if you know you can and will attend the event!

MORE ABOUT HEALTHY PLANET:

At Healthy Planet, you will find a large selection of vitamins, herbs and supplements of the highest quality at affordable prices. Our vast selection of herbal products, bodybuilding supplements, diet products and natural cosmetics means you can find the products you need in one place – without running all over town or waiting for special orders. We stock well-known and proven brands known throughout the natural health, vegetarian and bodybuilding community.

Website: https://www.healthyplanetcanada.com

MORE ABOUT FLEXSPACE STUDIOS:

At FLEXSPACE, we dream to see a world full of healthy and happy people living at their full potential, freeing their bodies to enjoy all the world can offer, owning their space and expressing their freedom. We believe in wellness through movement – achieved by daring to stretch your body, your mind, and your possibilities. While our Sweat & Stretch classes were designed by a former professional ballerina, the FLEXSPACE method incorporates techniques from various schools of movement to help improve your strength, flexibility, and mobility.

Website: https://www.flexspace.fit

MORE ABOUT ARTISTICA

Artistica is a social ballroom dance school based in Aurora that focuses on bringing health and wellness to our community through the magic of dance. Here at Artistica we believe dance is so much more than learning a few steps and moving your body; we believe that dance can be used as a tool to help improve your quality of life. Through dance we teach couples to connect to one another on a deeper level, increase self awareness, as well as develop and help build strong communication skills. We pride ourselves on having built an inclusive, safe space where anybody can meet new people and form new friendships that will last for years to come.

Website: https://artisticaballroomdance.com/

MORE ABOUT CAMH:

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada’s largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world’s leading research centres in its field. With a dedicated staff of more than 3,000 physicians, clinicians, researchers, educators and support staff, CAMH offers outstanding clinical care to more than 34,000 patients each year. The organization conducts groundbreaking research, provides expert training to health care professionals and scientists, develops innovative health promotion and prevention strategies, and advocates on public policy issues at all levels of government.

Website: https://www.camh.ca/