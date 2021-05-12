Bring some colour and creativity into your self-isolation, social distancing and quarantine and help VIBE Arts along the way!

Frannie Potts and VIBE Arts will deliver a 1-hour art lesson through ZOOM to help fill your time at home with creativity and colour. All we ask in return is to post your work and tag @vibeartsTO on Instagram and if you can, throw a small donation in the virtual bucket at www.vibearts.ca/supportbloom

Workshops will be accessible and aim to utilize supplies and materials that you likely have at home!

May 13th, 7 pm – Lady Lily of the Valley

An ode to spring rain and inspired by the lily of the valley flower. For this workshop, you’ll need a pencil, eraser, pen, and pencil crayons — or whatever you have on hand to colour with!

May 20th + May 27th at 7 pm – Activities to be announced!

REGISTER ON EVENTBRITE: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/vibe-bloom-presented-by-wj-properties-art-making-with-frannie-potts-tickets-150607490057

Kindly presented by WJ Properties