As Toronto enters Stage 3, this is the first of the in person workshops Trinity is scheduling as this course was last offered 18 months ago. Social Distancing Protocols will be rigorously followed. You will gain comprehensive skills in cutting edge video performance software called Resolume Arena 7. Learn how to manipulate and mix videos in real time, create complex and dynamic compositions from scratch using built in effects and, most importantly, how to map your video output on site specific objects, aka Video Projection Mapping. The final workshop will conclude in Trinity Square Video’s gallery space where you will have an opportunity to work on an individual art piece involving Video Projection Mapping with Resolume.

Minimum Requirements: Laptop (PC or Mac)

Please download Version 7 for this workshop.Scroll down on this page until you see “Select Version” drop down menu and select latest Arena version 7. (https://resolume.com/download/)

If you have a video adapter (Apple mini DVI, HDMI, or VGA), please bring it with you. Trinity Square Video will provide projectors.

Trinity Square Video’s workshops may be subject to changes in the schedule, instructor, or content. If so, Trinity will refund full workshop payment to participants who are unable to make the rescheduled dates or should the program be cancelled. Workshop registrants will be notified in advance of any changes or cancellations.

To register email milada@trinitysquarevideo.com.

To be registered, you must be paid up in full. Accepted Payment: Visa, Mastercard, via phone; cash or debit accepted in-person. Cancellation 5 business days prior to workshop; NO REFUNDS GIVEN for CANCELLATIONS made with less than 5 business day

Photo Credit: Scanner, Installation, José Andrés Mora, 2020