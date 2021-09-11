- News
As Toronto enters Stage 3, this is the first of the in person workshops Trinity is scheduling as this course was last offered 18 months ago. Social Distancing Protocols will be rigorously followed. You will gain comprehensive skills in cutting edge video performance software called Resolume Arena 7. Learn how to manipulate and mix videos in real time, create complex and dynamic compositions from scratch using built in effects and, most importantly, how to map your video output on site specific objects, aka Video Projection Mapping. The final workshop will conclude in Trinity Square Video’s gallery space where you will have an opportunity to work on an individual art piece involving Video Projection Mapping with Resolume.
Minimum Requirements: Laptop (PC or Mac)
Please download Version 7 for this workshop.Scroll down on this page until you see “Select Version” drop down menu and select latest Arena version 7. (https://resolume.com/download/)
If you have a video adapter (Apple mini DVI, HDMI, or VGA), please bring it with you. Trinity Square Video will provide projectors.
Trinity Square Video’s workshops may be subject to changes in the schedule, instructor, or content. If so, Trinity will refund full workshop payment to participants who are unable to make the rescheduled dates or should the program be cancelled. Workshop registrants will be notified in advance of any changes or cancellations.
To register email milada@trinitysquarevideo.com.
To be registered, you must be paid up in full. Accepted Payment: Visa, Mastercard, via phone; cash or debit accepted in-person. Cancellation 5 business days prior to workshop; NO REFUNDS GIVEN for CANCELLATIONS made with less than 5 business day
Photo Credit: Scanner, Installation, José Andrés Mora, 2020
Your Name - Milada Kovacova
Your Email - milada@trinitysquarevideo.com
Event Price - $240.00 Non-Member / $200.00 Member
Venue Name - Trinity Square Video
Venue Description
Trinity Square Video is a space to re-imagine media arts.
Founded in 1971, it is one of Canada’s first artist-run centres and its oldest media arts centre. We are a not-for-profit, charitable organization.
For 50 years, Trinity Square has been a champion of media arts practices. Our activities are guided by a goal to increase our members’ and audiences’ understanding and imagination of what media arts practices can be. Trinity Square strives to create supportive environments, encouraging artistic and curatorial experimentation that challenge medium specificity through education, production and presentation supports.
As video-based practices have become increasingly present across disciplines, Trinity Square engages artists and curators in critical investigations into the changing conditions of perception, materiality and the virtual. We consider all of our artistic activities and structures through a process of critical self-reflection, continuously evaluating the ethical positioning of our programming, jury structures, inter-organizational relationships, et cetera. In addition to holding aesthetic worth in its own right, our artistic programming extends our education and production activities in order to generate new knowledges.
Trinity Square’s programming is guided by three priorities: 1) promoting an expanded definition of media arts; 2) promoting the meaningful engagement of diverse voices in all levels of our operations; and 3) supporting and nurturing the production of new works by artists and curators. Our membership represents the diversity of the city and honours the original mandate of the organization—seeking to reduce barriers to access related to race, gender, sexual orientation, and socio- economic and physical ability.