Virtual Bird Songs

Into birding but songs have you stumped? Join Chris Earley, Arboretum Interpretive Biologist and author of 5 bird field guides, for a series of eight virtual noon-hour lectures to cover over 150 bird species! We will focus on songs and some common, distinctive calls and will apply different methods to remember them. Each course will start with a short intro topic about birding by ear before we dive into the bird species. Learn how to make your own calls, read a sonogram, make up your own memorable bird song sayings and more! We will finish each class with a 10-15 minute discussion period so you can ask all your bird-related questions. The course is suitable for those new to learning bird sounds as well as the more experienced.

MUST pre-register to attend. $8 (plus HST) per person, per session or book all 8 in one transaction and get one free ($56 plus HST instead of $64 plus HST).

Contact us at arbworks@uoguelph.ca or call 519-824-4120×52113