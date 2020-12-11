Virtual Forum Theatre Creation Workshop

Forum Theatre is an interactive and participatory style of theatre designed to address social issues and inspire actionable change.

This four-part workshop, led by award winning Forum Theatre artist Simon Malbogat and Theatre of the Oppressed facilitator Swetha Ranganathan, will teach participants how to use theatre games and exercises to create Forum Theatre with and for various community groups.

Participants will:

Learn about the history and working principles of Forum Theatre

Participate in the step-by-step process of creating a Forum Theatre scene virtually with community members

Learn key games and exercises (virtual formats) which facilitate community sharing, conflict analysis, and creation

Have an overview of performance facilitation (joking) Receive a guide/manual for games and exercises (with virtual format alternatives)

While the objectives and learning are directed towards virtual community engagement; key principles and techniques can also be applied to in-person delivery.

This workshop will help community organizers, social workers, and educators discover how including Forum Theatre principles and activities in their everyday practice can initiate vital conversation, engage in critical inquiry, and create social change in their communities.

These workshop sessions will take place completely over Zoom.

Dates: Wed January 27th, Thurs January 28th, Wed February 3rd and Thurs February 4th, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Online via Zoom

Cost: $180.00 + HST (-25% CAEA, Student, Underwaged)

Prerequisites: None!

Register for both Forum Theatre Creation AND Forum Theatre Performance Facilitation (February 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th) and receive a special bundle price of $350.00 + HST for both workshops, as well as a 25% discount for CAEA, Students and those identifying as underwaged!

Register today at https://forms.gle/LpqTsMV1j8U96UJa7.