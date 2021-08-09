Virtual presentation and arts-based workshop with Philip Cote, MFA; Young Spiritual Elder, Artist, Activist, Ancestral Knowledge Keeper, Historian & Cultural Mediator.

As part of the “Discover Our Neighbourhood” workshops, explore the neighbourhood stories and histories of the Lakeshore Grounds in South Etobicoke. Free presentation with optional arts-based activity exploring Etobicoke-Lakeshore’s heritage. Create unique postcards inspired by community stories, explore the landmarks and memorials, and connect with other residents virtually. Aug 18 from 2-4 pm. Registration required. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/virtual-workshop-discover-our-neighbourhood-with-philip-cote-tickets-166076343815

A City of Toronto Cultural Hotspot SPARK Project.