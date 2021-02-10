Wavelength Winter Festival: Make Sh*t Happen: An Intro to the Artist Producer Resource

Make Sh*t Happen: An Intro to the Artist Producer Resource

Wednesday Feb 17 at 6 pm ET.

To register, RSVP free: bit.ly/WL21-GET-IT-TOGETHER

Being a DIY artist gives you a lot of freedom, autonomy and creative control. But it’s also A LOT OF WORK! Staying on top of everything is a full-time job — on top of most artists likely having another full-time job.

Thankfully, Toronto arts incubator Generator has a solution. They have put together a fantastic website called the Artist Producer Resource. Learn all about producing your own events, managing your own finances, booking your own tours, and much more! Please join Wavelength and Kristina Lemieux and Keshia Palm of Generator for this introduction to using the Artist Producer Resource. If you’ve said 2021 is your year to finally get your sh*t together, you don’t want to miss this webinar.

www.wavelengthmusic.ca