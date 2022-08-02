Workshop: Make Herbal Wands

Gathering and gardening herbs from my rooftop garden a 350 metre walk from Anarres Apothecary (note we’ll climb 3 flights of stairs).

Folk herbalism meets respect for our ultra-local environment! A workshop about the plants we find use for burning and saining. Saining (Gaelic seun and sian and the Old Irish sén) is a Scots word for blessing, protecting or consecrating, and includes formal and informal rites using fire, smoke, water etc. You’ll make a healing herbal wand for your mind, body and spirit.

Starring herbs that you’ll gather from my rooftop garden: calendula, dandelion, comfrey, sages, plantain, red white and yellow yarrows, Aztec sweet herb, echinaceas, geraniums, sweetgrass, valerian and more!

Once I introduce you to the herbs, you’ll make:

* an herb tea to share

* an herbal wand using locally grown herbs on my roof

Each participant will take away

* a custom herbal wand

August 30 at 7 pm. $10 materials plus donation. Register at anarreshealth.ca