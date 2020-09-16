Make Organic Glycerine Soaps

Love to use or give those beautiful clear glycerine soaps with flowers, or toy spiders, or secret messages inside? The vast majority of melt and pour soaps have preservatives and sodium laurel sulphates in them, but Anarres serves up health in light amber coloured vegetable glycerine soap made with organically grown oils. Learn how to melt, pour, set, cut and package 6 soaps hand made by you. 7-9 pm. $10 to sign up to cover materials. Pay what feels right for labour and the store’s costs after the workshop.