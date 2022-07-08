Spa Gifts: Make Salts, Scrubs + Face & Body Masks

Spa Gifts: Make Salts, Scrubs and Face & Body Masks

Why spend ten times more on stuff made with mystery ingredients and laced with industrial chemicals? You’ll learn what each natural wholesome ingredient does according to tradition and contemporary knowledge, and how to combine them to meet individual needs. You’ll work with clays, minerals, salts, oils and essential oils and come home with a face mask, a body scrub and a bath salt!

You can make and bring home additional products for gift giving for $5 each. July 22 at 7 pm. $10 materials + donation. Anarres Apothecary, 1076 Bloor West. anarreshealth.ca