Create fizzing moisturizing delights using cocoa butter, natural soda, citric acid with clays and micas of every colour, and dozens of exquisite essential oils. Come home with one dozen custom coloured and scented tub truffles in up to 4 labelled gift bags. 7-9 pm. All ages. $10 to sign up to cover materials. Pay what feels right for labour and the store’s costs after the workshop.