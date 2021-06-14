Yoga in the Park – Viewmount Park

Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30-10:30 am, June 19 to October 16. By donation. All levels welcome.

Location: Viewmount Park, 169 Viewmount Ave, Toronto, ON

for more info contact dragana@happyaging.ca, (647) 830-4008

Join our Facebook group “Viewmount YOGA“