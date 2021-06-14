Yoga in the Park – Viewmount Park

COVID-19

Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30-10:30 am, June 19 to October 16. By donation. All levels welcome. Location: Viewmount Park, 169 Viewmount Ave,.

Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30-10:30 am, June 19 to October 16. By donation. All levels welcome.

Location: Viewmount Park, 169 Viewmount Ave, Toronto, ON
for more info contact dragana@happyaging.ca, (647) 830-4008
Join our Facebook group “Viewmount YOGA

Export Description - All levels, Sat-Sun 9:30-10:30 am until Oct 16. By donation. 169 Viewmount. dragana@happyaging.ca.

2021-06-19 @ 09:30 AM to
2021-10-16 @ 10:30 AM

Class or Workshop

Community Events

