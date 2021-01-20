Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh India

Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh at Arogya Yoga School, Rishikesh. Certified by Yoga Alliance USA, Yoga Teacher Training Coursein Rishikesh, India as confident teachers with a strong and solid teaching skill set ready to begin their career in the world of Yoga.

Yoga Teacher Training in India at Arogya Yoga School as confident teachers with strong and solid teaching skills, ready to start their career in yoga. They develop a unique art of teaching along with a comprehensive understanding of asana, pranayama, shatkarma, alignment, ayurveda, philosophy, anatomy, mudras, mantras and meditation. Our Yoga Alliance registered Yoga Teacher Training in India is intensive and enriching for yoga beginners to intermediates. With over 1000 graduates and a decade of teaching experience, our established Yoga Teacher Training in India Program fulfills the best and highest standards for aspiring Yoga Teachers.

Alongside developing practical skills in the art of teaching, our trainees also gain a comprehensive understanding of:

Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh syllabus

– Yoga Asana

– Yoga Asana Adjustments

– Philosophy

– Physiology

– Mantra Chanting

– Chakras

– Anatomy

– Ayurveda

– Mudras

– Pranayama

– Meditation

Yoga Teacher Training Curriculum :

Mantra Chanting.

Cleansing techniques (Shat karma).

Study of asana: proper alignment, variations, modifications with ability to minimize the risk of injuries and Hands-on adjustments.

Art of sequencing and improvisation in the class.

Intelligent use of props to help improve practice at its early stages.

Postures with their Sanskrit Names and terminology.

Technique and practice of breathing (Pranayama).

Meditation (Dhyana).

Fundamentals of human anatomy and physiology.

Yoga Philosophy, Ideas and Hypothesis

Confidence-building through teaching-practice

Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh: Daily Schedule

6:00 AM – 7:30 AM, Yoga

7:45 AM – 8:45 AM, Pranayama

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM, Breakfast

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM, Yoga Philosophy

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Break

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Teaching methodology

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM, Lunch

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Yoga Anatomy/Alignment Class

4:00 PM – 4:15 PM, Tea Break

4:15 PM – 5:45 PM, Yoga

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Meditation/Yoga Nidra

Best Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh India – Affiliation With Yoga Alliance

200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Course in Rishikesh, India, at Arogya yoga School is affiliated with Yoga Alliance accreditation. After the culmination of the course, participants will be awarded a 200 RYT certificate which makes them qualified to teach yoga across the globe as well as get enlisted with Yoga Alliance USA.

Yoga Alliance certified Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India

WHAT DOES THE COURSE FEES INCLUDE ?

» 28 nights Single Accommodation

» Daily nutritious vegetarian meals and teas

» Weekend excursions

» Course materials will be provided (books, yoga mat, cleansing kit)

WHAT NOT INCLUDE ?

Air fare

Air condition on additional cost

