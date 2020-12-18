Yue Moon II – Public Art Lantern Workshop

Yue Moon II: Lantern Workshop is a community-based lantern project led by artist PUFF Paddy – part of the community co-created, Yue Moon multimedia public art program for Chinatown’s 2021 Lunar New Year celebrations.

Building off the success of the inaugural Yue Moon hosted in 2020, join PUFF Paddy and Meegan Lim for an online lantern-making workshop and contribute to this year’s lantern design; celebrating the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Ox through storytelling, drawing and mixed media approaches leading to the production of site-specific lantern installations in February 2021.

No experience necessary! This is an intergenerational project open for members of the Chinatown community and beyond. Choose any one date that fits your schedule!

– Tuesday, January 12: 6- 8PM – Workshop #1

– Thursday, January 14: 6- 8PM – Workshop #2

– Saturday, January 16: 1- 3PM – Workshop #3

– Tuesday, January 19: 6- 8PM – Workshop #4

– Saturday, January 23: 1- 3PM – Workshop #5

Register by Wednesday, January 6, 2021!

The Yue Moon project team is committed to the community’s full participation for this project. Please indicate the supports you require during registration or contact renee@stepsinitiative.com for more information.