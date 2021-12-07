Yue Moon: Tiger With Wings – In-Person Lantern Art Making

Be a part of the Lunar New Year celebrations in your community!

Led by Artists Paddy Leung and Meegan Lim, and supported by STEPS Public Art in partnership with the Chinatown BIA, Yue Moon 完滿 brings people together for a luminous experience — an escape from the darkness and cold of winter through collaborative art-making culminating in a public exhibition animating the streets of Toronto’s Chinatown from January through February 2022.

Participants will work alongside the Artist team in contributing to the visual motif of this year’s lantern design; celebrating the Year of the Tiger through storytelling, drawing and mixed media approaches, leading to the production of a site-specific lantern installation in Toronto.

Materials will be provided for in-person workshops. No experience is necessary! This is an intergenerational project open for members of the Chinatown community and beyond.

Workshop Dates:

Workshop 1: Monday, Dec 6, 2021, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Workshop 2: Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Workshop 3: Friday, Dec 17, 2021, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Workshop 4: Saturday, Dec 18, 2021, 1:00 PM – 4:00PM

Questions? Please contact Program Assistant, Ima Esin at ima@stepspublicart.org