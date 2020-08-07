Join us for an interactive workshop where we will explore solutions to the climate emergency together! August 20 at 7 pm ET. Free.

Using an action-oriented tool called the En-ROADs climate simulation model, we will explore the impact of solutions like energy efficiency, fossil fuel taxes and reducing deforestation. We’ll discover both the challenges involved in tackling the climate emergency and the potential of existing solutions to create the change we need. Create your own climate future with us!

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/climate-simulation-workshop-tickets-114766738404