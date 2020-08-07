NOW MagazineAll EventsClimate Simulation Workshop

ClimateFast

by ClimateFast
 
Join us for an interactive workshop where we will explore solutions to the climate emergency together! August 20 at 7 pm ET. Free.

Using an action-oriented tool called the En-ROADs climate simulation model, we will explore the impact of solutions like energy efficiency, fossil fuel taxes and reducing deforestation. We’ll discover both the challenges involved in tackling the climate emergency and the potential of existing solutions to create the change we need. Create your own climate future with us! 

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/climate-simulation-workshop-tickets-114766738404

 

2020-08-20 @ 07:00 PM to
@ 08:30 PM
 

Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Class, Training, or Workshop
 

Virtual Event
 
 

ClimateFast
En-ROADS is created by Climate Interactive and MIT Sloan. The workshop will be led by Doug Pritchard and organized by ClimateFast.

