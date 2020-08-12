Complimentary Ballet classes with Goh Ballet

Goh Ballet Bayview, Bayview Village Shopping Center – Toronto

Find the class that will bring out the best in you! We invite students ages 3 -16+ to experience a free trial ballet class led by one of Goh Ballet’s renowned instructors! Children will be introduced to the magic of dance through ballet movements using familiar music, props and stories for a fun-filled and energetic session while older student with some back-ground in ballet training will be challenged to explore artistic expression and improve technical execution. Creative development will be nurtured during this exclusive sampling of what it’s like to train with us year-round.