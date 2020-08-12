Complimentary Ballet classes with Goh Ballet

NOW MagazineAll EventsComplimentary Ballet classes with Goh Ballet

Find the class that will bring out the best in you! We invite students ages 3 -16+ to experience a free trial ballet class led by one of Goh Ballet’s renowned instructors! Children will be introduced to the magic of dance through ballet movements using familiar music, props and stories for a fun-filled and energetic session while older student with some back-ground in ballet training will be challenged to explore artistic expression and improve technical execution. Creative development will be nurtured during this exclusive sampling of what it’s like to train with us year-round.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-16 @ 09:30 AM to
2020-08-23 @ 03:30 PM
 

Location

Bayview Village Shopping Centre Unit 127A, 2901 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, ON,, Goh Ballet, Bayview Village Shopping Centre
 

Venue

Goh Ballet, Bayview Village
 

Event Types

Class, Training, or Workshop
 

Event Category

Dance
 
 
 

Goh Ballet Academy

Dance should be a part of every child’s upbringing; it is a vital form of human expression. Nurturing and cultivating this physical and emotional communication is the core mission of the Goh Ballet Academy.

Through participation in dance, we are able to unveil and foster hidden talents and inspire creative thinkers. The holistic experience and training of dance connects the mind and body and draws out confidence, independence and artistic expression that contribute not only to the fulfillment of a dance career, but also to valuable life skills.

Goh Ballet aims to provide the optimal level of dance instruction to encourage the development of a child’s individual best, fostered in an environment of like-minded peers in the pursuit of personal excellence.

