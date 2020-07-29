Downsview Park Community Stewardship – Invasive Species Busting

Help improve Downsview Park’s forests and meadows! Aug 11 at 6 pm. Free.

About this Event

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must pre-register, everyone needs a ticket to attend. We will no longer have an indoor component. We recommend participants bring a mask, and a health check in will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us.

We’ll be protecting Downsview Park’s beautiful forests and meadows from invasive species, creating homes for urban wildlife and working together to improve the Park. This program is a great way to get physical active and meet other people from your community.

August 11: Invasive Species Busting

This week we’ll be focused on stopping the advance of dog strangling vine (DSV) and Phragmites into the park’s natural areas. We’ll be preventing further invasive spread by removing DSV seed pods and spading phragmite roots.

What to Bring:

We’ll be working on and off pathways. We recommend long pants, closed toe shoes, sun protection and water. Gardening gloves are useful but not required. Downsview Park will be providing shovels and bags as needed.

Location

We will be meeting outside the Discovery Centre (back of 70 Canuck Avenue, next to the greenhouses).

Please note: Pets are not permitted at this program. Service animals are always welcome.