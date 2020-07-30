Downsview Park Nature Connection: Photo Orienteering

NOW MagazineAll EventsDownsview Park Nature Connection: Photo Orienteering

Downsview Park

by Downsview Park
 
138 people viewed this event.

Photo Orienteering- Have you ever wanted to use a compass? Sorry but your GPS’s won’t help you here. Learn how to use a compass. 10 am.

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must pre-register, everyone needs a ticket to attend. We will no longer have a indoor component. We recommend participants bring a mask, and a health check in will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us.

Pre-registration required. Each person must have a ticket.

Please note: Pets are not permitted at this program. Service animals are always welcome.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-12 @ 10:00 AM to
@ 11:30 AM
 

Location

70 Canuck Avenue, Downsview Park
 

Venue

Downsview Park
 

Event Types

Class, Training, or Workshop
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Downsview Park

