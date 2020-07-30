Downsview Park Nature Connection: Photo Orienteering

Photo Orienteering- Have you ever wanted to use a compass? Sorry but your GPS’s won’t help you here. Learn how to use a compass. 10 am.

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must pre-register, everyone needs a ticket to attend. We will no longer have a indoor component. We recommend participants bring a mask, and a health check in will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us.

Pre-registration required. Each person must have a ticket.

Please note: Pets are not permitted at this program. Service animals are always welcome.