FREE Women’s Self Defense Workshop – Stand Your Ground

Our free women’s self defense workshop—to celebrate the launch of our Stand Your Ground program, to celebrate being able to open again, and most importantly, to help women learn effective self defense.

Reserve your spot in the workshop here: https://girlswhofight.sites.zenplanner.com/event.cfm?eventId=9D52F245-7D55-48EB-A19A-D31542F0F6EA

Learn more about the Stand Your Ground program at our website: www.sygselfdefense.com

Please note: The workshop will be taking place in a field outside of the gym in order to maintain a safe distance. Each participant will be assigned to practice all self defense with one partner throughout the duration of the workshop.

WHAT TO BRING:

-Please wear comfortable clothing and running shoes

-water (very important)!

-If you have a yoga mat, that will help, bring it along! If you don’t have a mat, don’t worry at all.

We have all the proper cleaning materials to clean off your mats, and your hands 😀

What we are learning:

– move and create distance from an attacker

– defend strikes

– defending grabs

– defending chokes

– knees & elbow strikes

(if enough people have mats or are comfortable practicing on the grass, we may cover some ground work)

This is going to be an amazing event, we’re here to make it a safe and fantastic evening for everyone. If you have any questions for us, we’re here! email info@sygselfdefense.com

Looking forward to meeting you this weekend!