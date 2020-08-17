Wavelength OBS Livestream Tutorial

Wavelength Presents LIVESTREAM 201, OBS TUTORIAL (Open Broadcaster Software) with guest lecturer: Guillermo Subauste (Stream Tune-up). 6 pm. Free with RSVP. Zoom: https://bit.ly/OBS-Tutorial-Wavelength

(Max 100 attendees).

The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping us all in lockdown at home, and has forced the cancellation or postponement of all live events for the foreseeable future. Yet musicians and artists are feeding our need for connection with livestream concerts and parties from their living rooms – engaging directly with their fans through the Internet.

Take your livestreams to the next level using Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), a free streaming platform that lets you use multiple cameras, overlay video and graphics and stream to multiple destinations simultaneously.