Wavelength OBS Livestream Tutorial

Wavelength Music

Wavelength Presents LIVESTREAM 201, OBS TUTORIAL (Open Broadcaster Software) with guest lecturer: Guillermo Subauste (Stream Tune-up). 6 pm. Free with RSVP.  Zoom: https://bit.ly/OBS-Tutorial-Wavelength
The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping us all in lockdown at home, and has forced the cancellation or postponement of all live events for the foreseeable future. Yet musicians and artists are feeding our need for connection with livestream concerts and parties from their living rooms – engaging directly with their fans through the Internet.
Take your livestreams to the next level using Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), a free streaming platform that lets you use multiple cameras, overlay video and graphics and stream to multiple destinations simultaneously.

2020-09-03 @ 06:00 PM
Virtual Event
 

Class, Training, or Workshop
 

Music
 

2020-09-03
 

Virtual Event

 

Wavelength Music
Wavelength Music is a curated concert series designed to champion creativity, co-operation and collaboration in the independent music and arts scenes. Established in 2000, we are a non-profit arts organization that puts artists and the community first. A cornerstone of the Toronto music scene, Wavelength Music has championed literally thousands of emerging artists during its decade-plus run.

