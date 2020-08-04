Wish Dish Part 3: Cooking Class with Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

NOW MagazineAll EventsWish Dish Part 3: Cooking Class with Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

Rising Stars Committee

by Rising Stars Committee
 
The Rising Stars Committee presents the final class in the #WishDish series: a virtual cooking class with Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

Chef Donna Dooher will be teaching us how to make the famous Mrs. Biederhof’s Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes via Instagram Live. To participate, follow @maw_risingstars and @mildredstemplekitchen on Instagram.

Participation is free, but we are accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Canada to help grant wishes of children with critical illnesses, via our donor page.

https://www.facebook.com/events/294065721654226/

 

Date And Time

2020-08-08 @ 12:00 PM to
@ 01:00 PM
 

Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Class, Training, or Workshop
 

Benefits
 
 

Rising Stars Committee
The Rising Stars Committee is a group of young professional leaders and volunteers in the GTA dedicated to advancing the mission of Make-A-Wish Canada through fundraising initiatives and serving as ambassadors to the community.

