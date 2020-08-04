Wish Dish Part 3: Cooking Class with Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

The Rising Stars Committee presents the final class in the #WishDish series: a virtual cooking class with Mildred’s Temple Kitchen!

Chef Donna Dooher will be teaching us how to make the famous Mrs. Biederhof’s Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes via Instagram Live. To participate, follow @maw_risingstars and @mildredstemplekitchen on Instagram.

Participation is free, but we are accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Canada to help grant wishes of children with critical illnesses, via our donor page.

