Young People’s Theatre Online Summer Camps

Recognizing that there is still a clear need to maintain physical distancing, YPT’s Drama School has transformed its in-person Summer Drama Camps to Online Drama Camps. We are excited to be venturing into the world of virtual learning and fun for JK-Grade 12, and look forward to connecting with our campers online.

Facilitated by our experienced faculty, we’re offering a selection of online courses throughout July and August. In addition to traditional drama classes, we’re excited to present new specialty camps for youth, including Contemporary Monologues, Visual Media Story-Telling and Shakespeare!

Camps are filling quickly, with some already sold out – register today!

JK – Gr. 7 Schedule: https://youngpeoplestheatre.org/dramaschool/march-break/online-summer-drama-camp-kids/

Gr. 8 – 12 Schedule: https://youngpeoplestheatre.org/dramaschool/march-break/online-summer-drama-camp-youth/