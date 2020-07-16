Young People’s Theatre Online Summer Camps

NOW MagazineAll EventsYoung People’s Theatre Online Summer Camps

Young People's Theatre
20
Jul
-
28
Aug

by Young People's Theatre
 
Recognizing that there is still a clear need to maintain physical distancing, YPT’s Drama School has transformed its in-person Summer Drama Camps to Online Drama Camps. We are excited to be venturing into the world of virtual learning and fun for JK-Grade 12, and look forward to connecting with our campers online.

Facilitated by our experienced faculty, we’re offering a selection of online courses throughout July and August. In addition to traditional drama classes, we’re excited to present new specialty camps for youth, including Contemporary Monologues, Visual Media Story-Telling and Shakespeare!

Camps are filling quickly, with some already sold out – register today!

JK – Gr. 7 Schedule: https://youngpeoplestheatre.org/dramaschool/march-break/online-summer-drama-camp-kids/

Gr. 8 – 12 Schedule: https://youngpeoplestheatre.org/dramaschool/march-break/online-summer-drama-camp-youth/

 

2020-07-20 @ 09:00 AM to
2020-08-28 @ 04:00 PM
 

see website, Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Class, Training, or Workshop
 

Stage
 
 
 

Virtual Event

Young People's Theatre
YOUNG PEOPLE’S THEATRE (YPT) is the oldest professional theatre company in Toronto and is a national producer and presenter of theatre for young audiences – the first in North America and the largest of its kind in Canada.

