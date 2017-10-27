Classical Context: Rashaan Allwood

Canadian Music Centre 20 St Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J9

For the Birds concert by the pianist, organist, and harpsichordist Rashaan Allwood for an interactive, multimedia interpretation of Messiaen’s Catalogue d’Oiseaux (1er Livre) and Petites Esquisses d’Oiseaux. The evening includes an in concert lecture alongside projections of photos, video and the newly commissioned artwork of Canadian illustrator Avery Kua. 8 pm. $20, adv $15. 

Info
Canadian Music Centre 20 St Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J9
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
647-784-6229
