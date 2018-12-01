Claus Meyer: Unfolding The Potential

Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

Culinary entrepreneur and co-founder of Noma Claus Meyer makes his first Toronto appearance with an insightful talk as part of NORDEN – The Festival Of Cool.

He’ll share his manifesto on the Nordic food revolution, the business philosophy behind Noma’s international success and his philanthropic journey. 11 am. $20, talk and book package $55 (includes includes The Nordic Kitchen: One year of family cooking). Pre-register.

Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
