Climate – Daniel Pauly: The Ocean’s Whistleblower

Online talk with the author and scientist in the world of marine biology and in his first authorized biography The Ocean’s Whistleblower he recounts his heartbreaking childhood, his escape to Germany, his political and racial reawakening in 1960s America, and his one-of-a-kind career as a brave scientist. Feb 7 at 7 pm. Free. http://tpl.ca.

This event is part of TPL’s On Civil Society: Climate series, a year-long programming initiative that explores the effects that climate change is having on the only habitat we have. We are faced with radical and unknown effects on the world’s oceans, rivers, wildlife and diminishing biodiversity. These new realities of a future world paint a sobering picture that disrupts the very idea of humankind and its interventions on the planet.