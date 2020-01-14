Climate Emergency: What Is To Be Done?

Science for Peace panel discussion with Tamara Lorincz (Canadian Voice of Women), C. Lynch and M. Senese (350.org), Allie Rougeot (Fridays for Future), Emmay Mah (Toronto Environmental Alliance), Dr. R. Sandbrook (University of Toronto). 7 pm.

Pre-register: eventbrite.ca/e/84084923269

From supercharged hurricanes, floods and deadly droughts, to species devastation, forced migration, famine and heat waves, the cost of climate change is more than the world can bear. And governments, corporations and the military aren’t part of the solution. Where do we go from here?