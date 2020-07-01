Climax on Erskine
55 Erskine Toronto, Ontario
Canadian Forces' Sweetheart Dorothy Rose's 98 birthday (coming up July 29) celebration and Erskine Avenue serenade with Climax Jazz Band. Social Distancing observed. The event will be taking place all along Erskine. The band will stop below each of the apartment blocks, play a tune or two and then move on to the next. Like a flash music event. 3 pm. Free.
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental