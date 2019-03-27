Collective of 7 present a play by Daniel Spragge. Clinic deals with a victim of childhood trauma who is trying to discover how to function in the world and build meaningful relationships. The play aims to explore the cyclical nature of abuse and provoke a critical discussion about the way our society deals with sexual violence. Opens Mar 27 and runs to Mar 31, Wed-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $25. In the Workspace.

facebook.com/events/234733693992408/

Tickets: tickets.tarragontheatre.com