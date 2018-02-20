70 Years Of Dior
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Closing keynote: Global fashion icon Florence Müller, co-curator of Christian Dior's 70th anniversary exhibition in Paris, explores the scope and depth of works from House of Dior throughout its seven decades, including the importance of the atelier beyond the mid-twentieth century, and what the future holds for Dior. 7 pm. $20. Pre-register.
