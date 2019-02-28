Clothing Drop Box Public Consultation

to Google Calendar - Clothing Drop Box Public Consultation - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clothing Drop Box Public Consultation - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clothing Drop Box Public Consultation - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Clothing Drop Box Public Consultation - 2019-02-28 18:00:00

City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2

The City of Toronto is currently undertaking a review of the Clothing Drop Boxes Bylaw and wants to hear from you. The public consultation aims to present and seek feedback on potential improvements to the Clothing Drop Boxes Bylaw. Your feedback will inform recommended updates in a report to the City's General Government and Licensing Committee, expected in May 2019.

Feb 28 from 6-8 pm. Free. In Committee Room 3.

If you have questions about the review, or if you cannot attend and would like to offer your feedback, you can also contact us at mlsfeedback@toronto.ca.

https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/#item/609

Info
City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2 View Map
Free
Community Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Clothing Drop Box Public Consultation - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clothing Drop Box Public Consultation - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clothing Drop Box Public Consultation - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Clothing Drop Box Public Consultation - 2019-02-28 18:00:00