Clothing Drop Box Public Consultation

The City of Toronto is currently undertaking a review of the Clothing Drop Boxes Bylaw and wants to hear from you. The public consultation aims to present and seek feedback on potential improvements to the Clothing Drop Boxes Bylaw. Your feedback will inform recommended updates in a report to the City's General Government and Licensing Committee, expected in May 2019.

Feb 28 from 6-8 pm. Free. In Committee Room 3.

If you have questions about the review, or if you cannot attend and would like to offer your feedback, you can also contact us at mlsfeedback@toronto.ca.

https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/#item/609