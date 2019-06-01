Clothing Repairathon
Junction Train Platform 2960 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
Volunteers mend clothes free of charge at the Junction Farmers' Market. 9 am-1 pm. Free.
Bring those holey sweaters, ripped jeans and shirts missing a button and volunteers will do their best to repair them. Maximum two items per person to ensure we help as many people as possible. And keep in mind, that we don’t do alterations, just repairs.
Info
Junction Train Platform 2960 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events