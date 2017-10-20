by Daniel Pagett (Scapegoat Collective). This mutlidisciplinary production tells of humanity's creation of a collective consciousness: an internet that can share thought and emotion files and tactile experience. The production explores themes of ownership, love, non-monogamy and the need to feel special. Opens Oct 20 and runs to Nov 5, Tue-Sun 8 pm, mat Sun 2 pm. $30.

