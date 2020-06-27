NowMagazineAll EventsClub Quarantine

Club Quarantine

Club Quarantine

by
 
147 people viewed this event.

Online queer party on Zoom. Livestream from 9 pm ET.

instagram.com/clubquarantine

Phone:

 

Date And Time

2020-06-30 to
 

Location

see event website Toronto Ontario, see event website Toronto Ontario
 

Venue

Club Quarantine
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Leave your opinion for the editor...We read everything!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *