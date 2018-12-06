Germaine Liu & Sarah Hennies
Canadian Music Centre 20 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J9
Unique one-off collaboration between two of the most original voices in percussion music. The pair will perform each other’s together and their own solo music separately. 7:30 pm. $10-$20.
facebook.com/events/318466595406260
Tickets: https://musiccentre.secure.force.com/ticket/#sections_a0F1a00000i1ZoqEAE
Info
Canadian Music Centre 20 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J9 View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental