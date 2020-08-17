NOW MagazineAll EventsCMW: Jim Beam National Talent Search Tour

CMW: Jim Beam National Talent Search Tour

26
Sep
-
03
Oct

CMW: Jim Beam National Talent Search Tour

by
 
203 people viewed this event.

Canadian Music Week virtual event with 30-minute episodes spotlighting five bands from eight Canadian cities. Sept 26-Oct 3.

 

Date And Time

2020-09-26 to
2020-10-03
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 
 

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.