CN Tower Climb For Nature

CN Tower 301 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2T6

Conquer all 1,776 steps of the famous landmark while supporting conservation for nature and wildlife. 6-10 am. Min $100 in pledges. Registration is free, and fundraising rewards are awarded for climbers who raise above the minimum. Event check-in location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), Hall C, North Building.

The Public and Youth Climb are on April 8. The Corporate/Team Challenge is the morning of April 9, 2017. See website for details and to pre-register.

416-484-7700

