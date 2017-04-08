CN Tower Climb For Nature

Conquer all 1,776 steps of the famous landmark while supporting conservation for nature and wildlife. 6-10 am. Min $100 in pledges. Registration is free, and fundraising rewards are awarded for climbers who raise above the minimum. Event check-in location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), Hall C, North Building.

The Public and Youth Climb are on April 8. The Corporate/Team Challenge is the morning of April 9, 2017. See website for details and to pre-register.