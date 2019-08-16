Canadian National Exhibition

The Ex, with concerts, air show, innovation garage, indoor lantern festival, midway rides, Gaming Garage, SuperDogs show, sports and much more. Aug 16-Sep 2.

Opening weekend kicks off with performances by breakdance crew ILL-ABILITIES and Hippie Fest in Bandshell Park. Other Bandshell concerts will include Jann Arden, Walk Off the Earth and K-pop band Boystory.

General admission: $20, srs/child 13 & under $16, children 4 and under free.

CNE Family Pass: $60 (2 adults & 2 children or 1 adult & 3 children); Ride-All-Day pass: $46 w/out admission, $66 w/ admission.

Early bird (buy before Aug 16): General admission $16, Ride-All-Day pass $41.