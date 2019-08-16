Canadian National Exhibition
Exhibition Place 200 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
The Ex, with concerts, air show, innovation garage, indoor lantern festival, midway rides, Gaming Garage, SuperDogs show, sports and much more. Aug 16-Sep 2.
Opening weekend kicks off with performances by breakdance crew ILL-ABILITIES and Hippie Fest in Bandshell Park. Other Bandshell concerts will include Jann Arden, Walk Off the Earth and K-pop band Boystory.
General admission: $20, srs/child 13 & under $16, children 4 and under free.
CNE Family Pass: $60 (2 adults & 2 children or 1 adult & 3 children); Ride-All-Day pass: $46 w/out admission, $66 w/ admission.
Early bird (buy before Aug 16): General admission $16, Ride-All-Day pass $41.