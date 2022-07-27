CNE 2022: Canadian National Exhibition

After a two-year hiatus, the 144th Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) will mark its highly anticipated return August 19 to September 5, 2022 for 18 fun-filled days of all-new features and returning events expected to attract more than 1.4 million visitors through the iconic Princes’ Gates.

This year’s attractions include: nightly drone shows and the NEVAEH & The NorthStar multimedia show; midway rides; SuperDogs show; the Gaming Garage; Celebrity Kitchen Stage; casino; Food Truck Frenzy & Craft Beer Fest; Bandshell concert series, and more.

Admission: $20-$25, kids 4 and under free; family pass $75. Ride pass $41.60 (includes admission).