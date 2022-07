3 people viewed this event.

August 19 – Comedy Night featuring Howie Mandel, Ali Hassan, Nour Hadidi, Neil Seguin, Courtney Gilmour

August 20 – Bruce Cockburn with Hawksley Workman

August 21 – Marianas Trench with Jocelyn Alice

August 22 – DSL Dire Straits Legacy with Jake Clemons

August 23 – Iskwē and Monowhales

August 24 – Third World with Jay Douglas

August 25 – JJ Wilde with Command Sisters

August 26 – The Grandsons with Elko

August 27 – Johnny Reid with Five Roses

August 28 – Glass Tiger with The Spoons

August 29 – Lighthouse with Altameda

August 30 – David Wilcox with Connor Gains

August 31 – Anslem Douglas with Eddie Bullen

September 1 – Bryce Vine with Shawnee Kish

September 2 – Busty and The Bass

September 3 – Gordon Lightfoot with The Good Brothers

September 4 – Tom Cochrane with Kasador

September 5 – Labour Day, no concert

TICKETS:

Concerts are FREE with CNE Admission.

$20: Advance General Admission Ticket (purchased by August 18)

$25: Regular General Admission Ticket (starting August 19)

WEBSITE: www.theex.com