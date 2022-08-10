Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 9, 2022

Coalition 6ix will be bringing their unique blend of reggae, hip hop, soul and funk to our stage and there is a lot of buzz surrounding this band! You will hear some incredible originals, but also a lot of fun cover songs that will have you up and dancing all night long! August 19 at 9:30 pm, there will be a $10 cover charge at the door! Linsmore Tavern, 1298 Danforth. linsmoretavern.com

