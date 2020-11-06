Cockeyed by Ryan Knighton

Theatre Passe Muraille presents TPM Book Club. This event will feature Ryan Knighton’s Cockeyed. Dec 16 at 7:30 pm. Sign up online: passemuraille.ca/book-club

The story of his 15-year descent into blindness while incidentally revealing the world of the sighted in all its phenomenal peculiarity. This book will be discussed alongside the themes in Speculation from our season.

The Zoom link will open at 6:30 pm for a discussion around the change of title for this edition of TPM Book Club. The discussion for Cockeyed will resume from 7:30-8:30 pm.