Cocktails & Crafts - Featherless Flamingos

Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4

At this event LolaSue will provide you with an assortment of flamingo stencils, a peg board, magnets, and beads in every colour to make your featherless flamingo fridge magnet. You'll have all the materials needed to create your masterpiece, along with a host who will guide you through the project, and a cash bar for your enjoyment. 7 pm. $20. 

Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4
