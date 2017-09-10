Code-Free Web Design, Squarespace Workshop
BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
Squarespace is an online service that makes building beautiful and professional looking website simple, intuitive, and free. Come in with an idea and walk out with a website that all of your co-workers and friends will envy. 10 am-5 pm. $300.
RSVP: brainstation.io/workshop/code-free-web-design-squarespace
