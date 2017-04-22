Code-free Web Design/Full-day Squarespace Workshop

Today's digital marketing landscape requires a professional online presence. For individuals just starting out in digital, building a website can be challenging, time consuming, and costly. Squarespace is an online service that makes building beautiful and professional looking website simple, intuitive, and free.

Whether you are someone who wants to get their idea on the web or an experienced Developer who needs to make a client stand out, this workshop will walk you through everything you need to know about Squarespace. Come in with an idea and walk out with a website that all of your friends, coworkers and friends will envy. 10 am-5 pm. $300.

Pre-register. brainstation.io/workshop/code-free-web-design-squarespace/toronto?utm_source=NOW&utm_medium=Event&utm_term=NowToronto