CODE: Read Africa Ball
2nd Floor Events 461 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, high-energy African drum performance by Beyond Sound Empijah, a silent auction, raffle draw, joker poker and more. 6:30 pm. $75 (early bird $65). Proceeds support CODE, an international development agency focused on advancing literacy and education in some of the world's regions in greatest need. Pre-register.
Info
2nd Floor Events 461 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4 View Map
Community Events
Benefits