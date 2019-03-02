CodeAcrossTO
Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5
CodeAcrossTO is an annual civic hackathon hosted by the grassroots organization, Civic Tech Toronto. This year’s theme is “Toronto’s Take on Sustainable Development,” an exploration of local solutions to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Public organizations pitch their real-world challenges to the city’s bright minds that then “hack” the problems using data, design, and beyond. 8 am-5 pm. $5. Register at codeacrossto.eventbrite.ca
