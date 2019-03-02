CodeAcrossTO is an annual civic hackathon hosted by the grassroots organization, Civic Tech Toronto. This year’s theme is “Toronto’s Take on Sustainable Development,” an exploration of local solutions to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Public organizations pitch their real-world challenges to the city’s bright minds that then “hack” the problems using data, design, and beyond. 8 am-5 pm. $5. Register at codeacrossto.eventbrite.ca

